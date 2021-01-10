Free diapers offered at 5 St. Louis County Library locations

Families can get up to 75 diapers per month

Did you know one in three families in the United States struggle with not having enough diapers to keep their baby clean and dry?



That's why during this National Diaper Need Awareness Week, 5 On Your Side is highlighting the need that exists here in the St. Louis area. According to the St. Louis Diaper Bank, it provided 1.5 million diapers in 2019 and more than 3.3 million in 2020.

The pandemic exacerbated the need for diapers and a partnership between the Diaper Bank and the St. Louis County Library is making access to a free month supply easier than ever before.

It's simple. You show up to one of the five participating branches and let the staff know what size you need. They have a stockpile of hand wrapped diapers with a love note waiting for you.



“Babies can go through 12 diapers a day and so families can spend a hundred dollars a month just on diapers," said Executive Director Muriel Smith.



The diapers come in packages of 25. For newborn to size 2, families can get 75 diapers per child every month. Families get 50 per child in sizes 3 to 6.

The five locations where these diapers are free and available are:

Florissant Valley

Lewis and Clark

Natural Bridge

Weber Road

Grand Glaze

While you're there, make sure you ask about their period packs. This Spring, those same library branches, along with the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, started tackling what's known as period poverty by offering packs of free period supplies. The kits include 20 items and people can get one pack a month.