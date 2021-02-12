Friends, co-workers remember fallen St. Louis County detective as "courageous, great guy with big heart"

"Antonio was always willing to help anyone. He touch many lives," said Jherissa Baker about her friend and former co-worker.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For 14 years, Detective Antonio Valentine was a highly-respected law enforcement officer at the St. Louis County Police Department.

"He had a big heart. He was always willing to help anyone that he could help. He touched so many lives, " said Jherissa Baker, about her friend and former co-worker.

Friends say whether he was on the job or on the field with his Back In Black competitive, flag football league, Antonio was that all-around, special guy.

"They don't make men like him anymore that I've seen," said Coach Stephen Russell.

Coach Russell says for more than a decade his long-time friend was a humble player turned defensive coordinator, board member, and mentor.

"He was a man of integrity. He was a man of courage and he spoke his mind. He did so many things behind the scenes for our team and our players, people in our league, that no one knows about," said Coach Russell.

And now, their hearts ache.

"I loved Tony Valentine," said the coach as he wiped away tears.

"It's bigger than just a football league. It's a fraternity, so outside of our team, the whole league is feeling this," said Scott Tate, a friend and former teammate of Detective Valentine.

No one can believe the selfless, former flag football player, dedicated detective, father of four, and veteran of the Iraq war, died in the line of duty, during a terrible car crash Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis county.

"When I found out about it, I just broke down and cried," said Valentine's co-worker, Sergeant Ebony Miller.

Tears for "Antonio," tragically and suddenly gone.

"I'm gonna miss being able to call him and ask him for advice," added Sergeant Miller.