St. Louis County police officer dies after head-on crash Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police officer died following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

In communication with the department, Interim St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory informed his department that Officer Antonio Valentine died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the crash.

Dispatchers were alerted at 2:10 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash that involved officers at Crete Drive and Chambers Road, which is near the intersection with Bellefontaine Road in north county. Dispatchers initially reported three vehicles were involved.

Both cars had extensive damage. Debris, glass and pieces of metal were scattered across the road. The front end of a black SUV was destroyed. A front wheel was missing and the airbags had deployed. Police at the scene said it was the vehicle the officers were in.

St. Louis County police spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus said two officers were injured and rushed to the hospital.

An officer with serious injuries was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where several law enforcement officers were seen waiting outside the emergency department Wednesday afternoon.

Valentine was in critical condition but stable as he headed into surgery, a source told 5 On Your Side. He died a short time later.

The second officer who was taken to a hospital had less severe injuries, police sources said.

Dispatchers didn’t say how many other people were injured but did say two ambulances took patients to local hospitals.