'It's a wait and see' | Kim Gardner's supporters are hesitant, curious about new circuit attorney

ST. LOUIS — Claps filled the crowded room at the Carnahan courthouse Friday morning. The applause welcomed Gabe Gore's appointment as St. Louis circuit attorney.

While Missouri Governor Mike Parson calls it a new day, others view it differently.

"It is a still a bittersweet day," St. Louis Reverend Charles Norris said.

Norris supported Kim Gardner, who recently resigned as circuit attorney.

He added, "One thing is for sure nearly 70% of people voted for her and I wish her the best."

St. Louis Reverend Darryl Gray also backed Gardner up.

"We trusted Kim. I believe she did her best what she had to work with. I believe that she believed that justice is important and so for that, I’ll always be a supporter," Gray said.

Both faith leaders say they will miss her, as they are faced with a new reality.

"On one end of the spectrum it's like here we go again," Norris added. "Same old stuff, different day. At the other end of the spectrum, it's like okay, let's give them a chance."

Norris admitted that he doesn't know much about Gore, but he hopes he's a builder. Someone who can build trust and confidence.

Gray was also honest about his worries of this change.

"I'm not optimistic at all, I think he is going to serve the people that put him in. Gore is a part of the Dowd group, the same group that went against Gardner in the first place. The only way we know him is through the Dowd Association," Gray said.

Gore is a partner of the Dowd Bennett law firm, which has a bitter history with Gardner. The firm represented former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens after Gardner charged him with several crimes.

Despite that history, Gray said he is looking at the future.

"Okay we got to meet. What is his position in sentencing, in diversion, on police accountability? Let's see what his next 100 days look like," Gray said. "We know we have to give him time to prove himself."

He said he believes those conversations will matter, but what they are eager to see his actions.

"The proof is in the pudding. If Mr. Gore shows himself to be a champion of justice, then he'll have my full support but now it's a wait and see," Gray added.

