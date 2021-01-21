Homeless dog with missing nose rescued by shelter after a year on the run

“Once we brought her back to the shelter, she came out of survival mode and instantly became thankful to be no longer on the streets” Fleming said

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A St. Louis area pet rescue had been trying to capture a dog with a missing nose that was running the streets in East St. Louis, Illinois, for nearly a year.

“Every time someone reported seeing her on the run we would go out and look, but we could never find her. We knew it was always the same dog based on the description of her missing nose. That’s not a common injury for a dog,” Brittany Fleming, the Adoption and Foster Manager for Gateway Pet Guardians, said.

On Wednesday, they were able to rescue her.

According to a release, Gateway Pet Guardians Community Director, Jill Henke, went out and inspected an abandoned house and only found one puppy. She saw the mother, who was missing her nose, from a distance, but the momma dog would not come close enough to be caught.

They then set up a humane trap in the abandoned house.

Volunteers said after hours of waiting, the dog - who is now named Kamala - finally went into the humane trap.

“Once we brought her back to the shelter, she came out of survival mode and instantly became thankful to be no longer on the streets” Fleming said.