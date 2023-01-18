5 goats killed in Shiloh, Illinois, barn fire

Around 15 other goats were able to escape the barn unharmed.

SHILOH, Ill. — A barn in Shiloh burned down early Wednesday morning and five goats perished in the fire.

The homeowner found the barn, located on Seibert Road, fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning and contacted the fire department.

O'Fallon Fire Rescue responded to the call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a barn on fire with animals possibly trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found a tin metal barn on fire. The homeowner requested the barn to fully burn down to help with the cleaning and disposal of the debris, according to O'Fallon Fire Rescue.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Five goats perished in the fire, two nannies and three newborns. Around 15 other goats were able to escape the barn.

The fire was likely caused by goats knocking over a portable heater that was set up in the barn to keep the newborn goats warm, according to Brad White, Chief of O'Fallon Fire Rescue.

White also said the barn contained more than a dozen bales of hay which likely fueled the fire's growth and spread.