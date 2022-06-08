Golf is coming back to Busch Stadium. Here's when

Ever wanted to play a round of golf inside Busch Stadium? Here's your chance.

That's right, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals is transforming once again for a three-day event where golfers can tee off throughout the ballpark.

The Cardinals are teaming up with Upper Deck Golf to bring a golfing experience back to St. Louis later this year.

“Upper Deck Golf is a once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf co-founder, in a release Wednesday. “Fans will have a chance to hit tee shots throughout Busch Stadium down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse festival inside the ballpark.”

The three-day event will run from Nov. 11-13, 2022. There will be standard and VIP tee times going from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Prices will start at $84.99 per person.

VIP tee times will get players a few more perks like free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges as well as some free food and drinks.

Organizers expect tee times to sell out quickly. Players will be able to start booking in mid-July, but you can sign up for early access by clicking here.

“We are excited to partner with Upper Deck Golf in bringing this unique event to St. Louis for golfers of all skill levels,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals vice president of event services & merchandising, in the release. “We encourage fans to sign-up for the VIP waitlist for the best chance to gain access to Upper Deck’s release of limited tee times for this popular event.”

For more information about the event, click here.