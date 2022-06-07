Albert Pujols moves into 9th place on MLB hits list

"The world championship. I'm OK with 699. I'm OK with 682. I'm ok with whatever else I end up finishing up (with). But winning a championship, that's really tough to come. And yeah, getting 700 is tough, too. But I think everybody wants to win a championship. So for me, if I don't get that milestone but I get that championship ring, trust me, I'd be really, really satisfied. I'd trade that in a heartbeat. I'd trade any award I have in my trophy case for a championship trophy once again. That's what you play for and it's hard to get. It's hard to get to the World Series, it's hard to get to the postseason but it's even harder to win one. There's so many players that played this game for so long, and they never accomplished that. And for me to accomplish that at a young age, I get to appreciate that and to have that feeling to hopefully get it back this year with the team that we have is even going to be better," Pujols said.