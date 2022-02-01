Governors declare states of emergency in Missouri, Illinois ahead of winter storm

The declarations allow national guard troops to be deployed and emergency response teams in both states to operate around the clock.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have declared states of emergency ahead of the winter storm this week.

The Missouri National Guard and Illinois National Guard were activated to help with storm response.

In Illinois, Pritzker said the response will include more than 1,800 IDOT trucks and equipment, ISP patrols to help stranded motorists and the state's emergency response team will be operating around the clock. In Missouri, Parson said the State Emergency Operations Center will be working overnight and will have a National Weather Service meteorologist available as well.

“On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist," Pritzker said in a press release. "I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

"By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm," Parson said in his announcement. "We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe."

Significant snow will fall to the north and west of St. Louis and perhaps include much of the metro area with the transition zone of an icy wintry mix from the metro area and to the south and east as the colder air moves in.

The end result is major travel complications across the region.

Total sleet and snow accumulations ranging from an inch or two far southeast to as much as 18 inches north of a line from Jerseyville to Troy to Hermann.

In a press conference, a MoDOT spokeswoman said it will have 1,500 employees available across the state to help with the storm, and all available snowplow operators will be working 12-hour shifts starting Tuesday night.

Officials on both sides of the river encouraged people to stay home if possible and give the plows plenty of room to clear the roads.

If you do have to go out on the roads, here are some tips to keep you and others safe: