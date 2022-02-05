Grafton, Illinois gives away free land in scenic subdivision

There were only five lots left on Sunday, which the acting realtor said could be sold by the end of the week.

GRAFTON, Illinois — Growth is on its way to Grafton after people were able to get their hands on free land in one neighborhood.

Through the land reimbursement program, a buyer pays the city $5,000 for a lot in the Grafton Hills subdivision.

The buyer has three years to build a home on the lot, do a final inspection and turn in an occupancy permit.



At completion, the city would reimburse the homeowner the $5,000.

There were 28 lots for sale in the subdivision.



Grafton, which sits on the edge of the Mississippi River, has a population of about 650 people. It declined when a flood swept through in 1993 and about 600 people lost their homes.

Mayor Michael Morrow said that is when Grafton Hills was born on the bluff, an opportunity for families to rebuild above the water.

"It’s been a beautiful subdivision and a great place where people can live but we had about 30 lots that we still needed to sell," Morrow said.



The land reimbursement program is through FEMA.



Stan Gula was the realtor on the job when word spread quickly about the free land last fall.

"In the first week, I probably had at least 500 inquiries about the lots. We've had inquiries from Canada to California," said Stan Gula, a realtor with Dream Home Real Estate.



Residents who already live in the subdivision told 5 On Your Side there were a number of things that drew them into the town, including safety, a school, shops, and the river, which brings lots of activity to town.



"You have the best of both worlds. It's a very quiet, tranquil wooded community so you have all the privacy that you want but we're just steps away from Downtown Grafton where everything's happening. Restaurants. The marina. Couple of wineries," said Rod Jackson, who has lived in the city for 10 years.



Jackson added that he was happy to have welcomed some of the new neighbors to the serene city.



"A lot of young families, some retirees, so a very very nice mix," he said.

The money used to reimburse lot owners comes from the city's escrow account.