JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A union that represents grocery store workers wants public officials to call on shoppers to wear face coverings.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 sent a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday, asking for Parson to update the state's stay-at-home order and require that "all Missourians wear some kind of face covering when in grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail establishments that are open because of the essential services they provide."

“The CDC specifically mentions grocery stores in their latest recommendation that we all wear cloth facial coverings in public,” Local 655 President David Cook said in a press release. “Our grocery workers and pharmacy techs are doing incredible work right now, and they are putting themselves at risk to do it. More masks will slow the spread of this virus down, period.”

The union has also asked that Gov. Parson deem all grocery workers and pharmacy technicians as “temporary first responders” and wants expanded access to testing and protective equipment, the release said.

United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 represents 9,500 people in the grocery store, food processing, food service and manufacturing industries, according to the release.

Wednesday, Schnucks confirmed that an employee at the Ladue location tested positive for COVID-19. Workers at other grocery stores in our area, including one at the Des Peres Dierbergs, have also tested positive for the virus.

