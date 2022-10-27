6 guests, 1 employee injured after train at Silver Dollar City tips over

The spokesman said a large response, including ambulances from four different departments, reported to the scene because they did not know how significant it was.

BRANSON, Mo. — Six guests and one employee at Silver Dollar City suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening after the train they were riding on tipped onto its side.

In a statement to Springfield NBC station KY3, Silver Dollar City said sections of its Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed and tipped onto their sides.

The statement said the six guests and one employee were taken to the hospital.

The steam train is a scenic ride "through the beautiful Ozark countryside surrounding Silver Dollar City," according to the park's website.

A spokesman for Stone County Emergency Services said the incident occurred at around 6:10 p.m. in a wooded area of the park property.

He said none of the injuries were serious.

The spokesman said a large response, including ambulances from four different departments, reported to the scene because they did not know how significant the derailment was.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety are headed to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

The Stone County Emergency Services spokesman said that was a requirement for any crash involving an amusement park ride.

The emergency services spokesman said the rest of the park was not affected by the derailment.