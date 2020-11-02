ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools Board will vote on a resolution for safe gun storage Tuesday night.

The resolution directs the superintendent to create a letter with information about the secure storage of guns to be sent home to every parent/guardian in the district. The parent/guardian would then be required to sign and return the letter back to the school.

Earlier in 2019, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Everytown for Gun Safety proposed the policy to the members of the City of St. Louis Board of Education following the many shootings St. Louis experienced in past years.

Experts say passing these types of policies could be one of the most effective approaches to curb firearm-related dangers, especially school shootings, according to a news release from Reed's office.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the central office at 801 N. 11th Street, Room 108

In 2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District passed a similar school board resolution.

Thirteen children in the City of St. Louis were fatally shot during the summer of 2019.

