Hacker gets SSN, other information of 3 Missouri teachers in data breach

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A hacker gained access to the personal information of three teachers in Missouri.

According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary education, the hacker took the teachers' records by decoding a web application.

That person had access to their social security numbers.

The web application is run by Missouri's office of administration technology services division. It is used by local education agencies to verify education certificates held by teachers and other educators. The application has social security numbers because users can use the last four digits of the social security number to search for an educator.

DESE immediately notified Missouri's Office of Administration Information Technology Services Division after the breach, and the office is now investigating.

“We utilize multiple tools from multiple vendors to scan for vulnerabilities on a continuous basis, as well as code reviews utilizing secure coding practices,” said Jeff Wann, Chief Information Officer for the State of Missouri. “As new threats continually arise, ITSD acts quickly to address those threats. Upon learning of this vulnerability, ITSD removed public access from the system and updated the code to remediate the vulnerability immediately. All similarly situated public-facing systems were evaluated for this vulnerability and no other instances were found."

The tool was launched in 2011 and was subjected to routine vulnerability scans by the Office of Administration Information Technology Services. None of the scans revealed any concerns or potential threats.