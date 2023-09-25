Sen. Josh Hawley visits picket line in Wentzville

Hawley's visit comes a day after Democratic senators Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined striking Wentzville workers for a solidarity rally.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley pounded the picket line at the General Motors Plan Monday afternoon in Wentzville.

The Missouri senator chatted, listened and showed his support for workers now on the picket line for a second straight week.

"I was talking to one individual. It takes him three paychecks to pay his rent. He's got three kids and he's not living a high, rolling life. Another guy told me he's working Monday through Saturday. He's pressured to work on Sundays and that means no time to spend with family, not time to go to church," Hawley said.

Nationwide, nearly 19-thousand UAW workers are currently on strike.

UAW negotiators are trying to secure a new contract with the top three automakers.

Among other things, workers want a 32-hou work week with 40 hours of pay.

"My message to these companies is they can afford it. These guys deserve not only a pay-raise, they deserve better and more time off. They ought to get guarantees on their jobs," said Senator Hawley.

"They're fighting for a better life. I mean they were promised a lot of things. You know they took concessions when the company needed it," said Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione.

Hawley's visit comes a day after Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush and fellow Democrat, New York Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, showed their support for the striking workers in Wentzville.

"We are seeing bi-partisan support of the striking workers and polling shows that the American public is on the side of the striking workers as well," said 5 On Your Side Political Analyst Anita Manion. "However, I think the UAW is not really interested in having politicians get that involved right now. They feel like they've gotten this under control."

Also on Sunday, GM said it "will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible."

"I hope they don't have to go 11 days more because I hope the companies will come to the table. These guys meanwhile are getting screwed," Hawley said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will go to Detroit to support the UAW union there.