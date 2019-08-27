HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District announced new security measures for their home football games.

A spokesperson said starting Aug. 31 to improve safety and security at all home games, all bags will be searched before entry into the stadium. It applies to all students and adults attending football events on school district property, Hazelwood Central and West High.

All Hazelwood high school students or high school students visiting from other schools must have ID. All middle school or elementary students must be accompanied by an adult or someone 17 years old or older.

The new security measures come after the unofficial start to the high school football season got off to a frightening start in St. Louis County on Aug. 23. A large disturbance was reported at Parkway North High School during a preseason high school football Jamboree.

Hazelwood School District released the following statement,

‘As you may know, two of our high schools were among the eight that participated in a football jamboree this past Friday in the Parkway School District. At one point in the evening, there were rumors of gunfire near the area and a fight in the parking lot, which created panic throughout the crowd. I am deeply saddened by the incident and the fact that our students, parents, and staff were put in this situation.

First and foremost, I am thankful that no one was injured. I also am proud of our students who cooperated with Hazelwood school administrators and staff at the event to ensure their own safety and of those around them. Further, I am grateful for our school administrators, athletic directors, coaches, and security staff who were available to assist our students.

Because safety is our priority, we will put additional security measures in place at Hazelwood School District home athletic events moving forward--including the search of all bags. We understand that some may feel inconvenienced by the search, but we will not compromise the safety of our students, staff, and guests. I ask for your cooperation in ensuring that high expectations and excellence of Hazelwood schools are maintained, not only in the classroom but also at sporting events and other extracurricular activities.’

