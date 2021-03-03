Head of St. Louis County police board resigns abruptly

Judge William "Ray" Price is the second County Executive appointee to resign from the board in the past six months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Judge William "Ray" Price resigned from the St. Louis County Police Board abruptly Wednesday after having served as its chairman for only about a year, according to multiple sources.

County Executive Sam Page appointed Price to the five-member board in November 2019. It is the civilian oversight board of the police department, and it appoints the police chief.

Page's spokesman Doug Moore has not yet responded to a request for comment from 5 On Your Side, and St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Vera Clay referred a reporter to Page's office for comment.

Price could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Price is the second Page appointee to the board to resign in the past six months. Dr. L.J. Punch resigned before her term expired during the fall.

Price was a member of the board who recently approved a $12,000 raise for Chief Mary Barton. He hung up on a 5 On Your Side reporter when asked why the board felt she was deserving of the raise, saying it is a personnel matter.

