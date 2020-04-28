Here's the list of parks in St. Louis County that are open and closed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some St. Louis County parks will reopen with restrictions.
On Tuesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced parks in the county are reopening with restrictions and signage.
Thirty parks will reopen and about 20 will remain closed. Events at parks still remain canceled through at least May 15.
Page said that larger parks with trails will be open and smaller parks with playground equipment will remain closed.
Signage across the parks will remind people to social distance.
“Social distancing is the most effective way to treat this virus,” Page said. “We believe social distancing can be accomplished on our trails and in our parks.”
Restrooms, dog parks, sporting courts, soccer field and indoor facilities will remain closed.
Page reiterated that the county will restrict access if they see crowding at parks again.
“We must avoid crowds at parks, crowded parks will become closed parks,” Page said.
Three of the county’s park rangers have recovered from COVID-19 and are back at work, Page announced.
As of April 28, there are 2,965 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. More than 900 people have recovered and 157 have died in the county due to complications from COVID-19.
The county’s stay-at-home order has been extended until further notice. The initial stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 22. The new order does not have an official end date.
Parks that reopened on April 28
Bee Tree
Bella Fontaine
Blake C Snyder Memorial
Buder
Butler Lake
Castlepoint
Cliff Cave
Champ
Creve Coeur
Faust
Fort Belle FontaineGeorge Winter
Grant’s Trail
Greensfelder
Jefferson Barracks
Laumeier Sculpture Park
Lemay
Lone Elk (drive-thru only)
Love
Lower Meramec
McDonnell
Ohlendorf WestQueeny
Sherman Beach
Simpson
Sioux Passage
Spanish Lake
St. Vincent
Suson
Tilles
Unger
Veterans Memorial
West Tyson
The below parks will remain closed
Antire
Bissell House
Black Forest
Bohrer
Bright
Classe
EbsworthEndicott
Hunter's Ford
King
Kinloch
Larimore
Mackenzie
Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial
Ohlendorf
Robert Winter
Schaefer Bend
St. George
Sylvan Springs
Widman
