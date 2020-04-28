Here's the list of parks in St. Louis County that are open and closed

Thirty parks will reopen and about 20 will remain closed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some St. Louis County parks will reopen with restrictions.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced parks in the county are reopening with restrictions and signage.

Thirty parks will reopen and about 20 will remain closed. Events at parks still remain canceled through at least May 15.

Page said that larger parks with trails will be open and smaller parks with playground equipment will remain closed.

Signage across the parks will remind people to social distance.

“Social distancing is the most effective way to treat this virus,” Page said. “We believe social distancing can be accomplished on our trails and in our parks.”

Restrooms, dog parks, sporting courts, soccer field and indoor facilities will remain closed.

Page reiterated that the county will restrict access if they see crowding at parks again.

“We must avoid crowds at parks, crowded parks will become closed parks,” Page said.

Three of the county’s park rangers have recovered from COVID-19 and are back at work, Page announced.

As of April 28, there are 2,965 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. More than 900 people have recovered and 157 have died in the county due to complications from COVID-19.

The county’s stay-at-home order has been extended until further notice. The initial stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 22. The new order does not have an official end date.

Parks that reopened on April 28

Bee Tree

Bella Fontaine

Blake C Snyder Memorial

Buder

Butler Lake

Castlepoint

Cliff Cave

Champ

Creve Coeur

Faust

Fort Belle FontaineGeorge Winter

Grant’s Trail

Greensfelder

Jefferson Barracks

Laumeier Sculpture Park

Lemay

Lone Elk (drive-thru only)

Love

Lower Meramec

McDonnell

Ohlendorf WestQueeny

Sherman Beach

Simpson

Sioux Passage

Spanish Lake

St. Vincent

Suson

Tilles

Unger

Veterans Memorial

West Tyson

The below parks will remain closed

Antire

Bissell House

Black Forest

Bohrer

Bright

Classe

EbsworthEndicott

Hunter's Ford

King

Kinloch

Larimore

Mackenzie

Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial

Ohlendorf

Robert Winter

Schaefer Bend

St. George

Sylvan Springs

Widman

PREVIOUS STORY