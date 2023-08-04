Highland, Illinois, under boil water order after Friday main break

The order is in place for the entire Highland water system.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Highland, Illinois, is under a boil water order Friday following a water main break on Illinois Route 143.

The city said the boil order is system-wide and in effect until further notice. Anyone who receives water from the city is under the restriction. Anyone who received water from St. Jacob, Grantfork, Pierron, or Country Hills Subdivisions is asked to check with their providers.

Residents should boil water for five minutes before drinking or cooking.

The city said water samples were being delivered to a lab for analysis and the earliest the order could be lifted is Saturday afternoon. Residents should check the city's website for updates.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the city said.