Military vehicle flip causes traffic backup on I-44 near Pacific

The Missouri Department of Transportation did not release an estimated time for when the vehicle will be cleared.

PACIFIC, Mo. — Cars were at a temporary standstill on Interstate 44 near Pacific Friday afternoon after a military vehicle flipped on the roadway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers confirmed no one was hurt in the flip, but did not release details on the events leading up to the incident.

"Two westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Pacific at mile marker 255 is closed due to a crash," the Missouri Department of Transportation said on Twitter. "Traffic is only getting by in the far left lane."

MoDOT did not release an estimated time for when the vehicle would be cleared from the roadway.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this article with the latest details as they become available.

In Franklin County, two westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Pacific at mile marker 255 is closed due to a crash. Traffic is only getting by in the far left lane. pic.twitter.com/BklZ1smBqq — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) August 4, 2023

Top St. Louis headlines