Hollywood, River City casinos to reopen June 16, with limited offerings

Two St. Louis area casinos are set to reopen, but things will look a bit different

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis area casinos will open their doors again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close.

Both Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, and River City Casino in Lemay are planning on reopening at 9 a.m. on June 16.

"We are pleased to announce that we will be opening our doors with limited offerings on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:00 AM. While we are excited to welcome you back, it is imperative that we create a safe environment for you and our team members. With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Missouri Gaming Commission and state and local leaders to finalize a comprehensive plan for the reopening of River City Casino & Hotel," River City Casino wrote on Facebook.

Both Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis and Ameristar Casino in St. Charles already have reopened.

However, customers can expect some changes at Hollywood and River City the next time they visit.

We are thrilled to have you all back here on June 16th! Here is a message from our Vice President and General Manager, Michael Jerlecki, on the new health and safety precautions our team members are taking as they begin to join us back at Hollywood. #welcomeback #inthistogether Posted by Hollywood Casino St. Louis on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

There will be new safety measures in place, such as gaming floor capacity limits, signage encouraging social distancing, the deactivation of some slot machines to sit patrons further apart, limited seating at table games, the suspension of live entertainment and the continued closure of some restaurants.

Both the Casino Queen in East St. Louis and Argosy Casino in Alton remain closed.

For more information on Hollywood Casino's reopening, click here.

For more information on River City Casino's reopening, click here.