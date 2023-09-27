Homeless encampment outside St. Louis City Hall still the talk of town

"We saw so many empty buildings downtown. Why not house them there," asked one tourist.

ST. LOUIS — The homeless encampment outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis continues to attract a lot of attention.

As the encampment continues to grow, trash blows across the grass and the steps of City Hall along Market Boulevard.

"When we see trash on the ground, we pick it up," 28-year-old Gino McCoy said.

McCoy said he, his pregnant wife and their three pit bulls have been living in tents outside of City Hall for two weeks. He maintains his side of the encampment tidy.

"Everybody pretty much pitches in and tries to keep it clean," McCoy said.

At least 24 colorful tents popped up on the Market Street side of the building more than a month ago. Single individuals, couples and families who are facing homelessness are living within the encampment. Some of them — right underneath the office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

5 On Your Side reached out to Jones, Board of Aldermen President Megan Green and several city alder-persons in hopes that someone would provide comment regarding the homeless encampment. While some city leaders wouldn't go on camera, that didn't stop others from sharing their thoughts.

"We have a variety of people here including the elderly and people with mental problems," longtime homeless advocate, the Rev. Larry Rice, said.

Rice admits he helped bring a family that was facing homelessness to the encampment.

"These people are exercising their First Amendment rights to protest lack of shelter, no place to shower, no place to rest. They're being told just to continue to keep on moving," Rice said.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Jones, said the city is providing its unhoused population with services, encouraging them to go to shelters and helping others through its Tiny Homes Transitional Housing Initiative.

Under the plan, the city used more than$1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide temporary living space for the homeless near downtown. Currently, Dunne said the city's homeless shelters are at more than 80% capacity.

Tourists trekking to St. Louis said they have plenty to say about the encampment.

"It's very sad. As a visitor, I think the city should be using some of the empty buildings. There are so many downtown that are populous and why not house them there?" Karen Taylor, from New England, said.

"I think they should have porta-potties down here for them," another tourist said.