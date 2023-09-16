'Tiny' house project for St. Louis homeless doubles units to 100

The City of St. Louis used $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the expansion.

ST. LOUIS — A village of tiny homes that provide temporary living space for the homeless in St. Louis has expanded.

The City announced the expansion this week using $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to double the number of Tiny Homes Transitional Housing at Jefferson Spaces near Downtown St. Louis.

Brenda Coffman, a current resident, never imagined a life on the streets for her and her support dog.

The 61-year-old spent two weeks on the streets after poor maintenance at her last house and being evicted from her last place.

“They help you any way you want to. But for in order them to help you, I got to do what I got to do for myself. This is a wonderful place. Good people,” Coffman said.

The Magdala Foundation's transitional housing project has been around since 2021.

They select citizens through a referral process and give them space for six months to get back on their feet.



“To produce stable housing. and peace of mind. I tell you. it's a great sense of accomplishment and it encourages us to say who's next,” said Garfield Duckett, director of Shelter Programs.

The expansion includes 50 more singles and double units for couples which have already been constructed and prepared for intake.

When a person enters one of the units, there is a care package full of toiletries and blankets waiting on the bed.

The funding has also increased ADA units for those with disabilities, added six mobile showers, and an office for more case managers to help citizens with their transition.

“This is just one way the City is using American Rescue Plan funds to invest in long-term solutions that get people into permanent supportive housing and off the streets,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The City of St. Louis has invested millions of dollars to support unhoused people throughout the region,” said Adam Pearson, Director of Human Services for the City of St. Louis. “Collaboration with our regional partners to address the root causes of homelessness is key to ensuring equitable access to housing across zip codes.”