x
Local News

Cats, dogs, sugar glider among animals rescued from Clinton County

The animals were taken to Humane Society of Missouri's Macklind headquarters for evaluation and veterinary treatment.

LATHROP, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force conducted a rescue in Clinton County Thursday, saving more than 25 animals from inhumane conditions. 

Local police helped rescue nine dogs, five chickens, and 10 cats, five of which were kittens, from a private home in Lathrop, Missouri, HSMO said in a media alert.

A sugar glider, known for being a small and nocturnal gliding possum, and a gerbil were also rescued. 

Police also found a few dead animals on the property, according to the alert.   

The human society said its task force is one of the largest animal rescue and disaster response teams in the United States.

“For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers,” the HSMO said.

Credit: Humane Society of Missouri
One of nine dogs rescued from a private residence.

So far, the professional animal cruelty investigators and staff have made more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse and neglect, aiding more than 20,000 animals, according to the alert.

"Investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff's offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in a professional manner," the alert from the humane society said. 

If you want to report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, then you can call local police and the HSMO hotline at 314-647-4400. 

The animals were taken to HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis for evaluation and veterinary treatment.

HSMO experts will make these animals available for adoption once they have recuperated. 

To help support their recovery, you can visit hsmo.org/donate.

