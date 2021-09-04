Hundreds turn out for car cruise to honor U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz

An event that started at Hotshots in Wentzville quickly took over neighboring parking lots, as well.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Friends of Wentzville fallen U.S. Marine Jared Schmitz and supporters of other service members gathered Saturday morning in St. Charles County for a car cruise. Schmitz, 20, was among 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, late last month.

Near the parking lot of Hotshots in Wentzville, Diane Ohmes could be seen attaching an American flag to the back of her pick-up truck.

“I’m getting ready to honor a fallen soldier,” said Ohmes.

The car cruise quickly outgrew the Hotshots parking lot.

Ana Russell said, “I knew there was going to be a lot of support, but there are at least three parking lots full of people!”

People turned out in cars of all colors with three things in common – red, white, and blue.

Alex Mrazak was asked why it was important for him to be there.

“To show support for our troops,” said Mrazak.

Isaac Wilmes commented on attendance.

“There’s a lot of people here, a lot of friends,” said Wilmes. “A lot more friends than I expected.”

Eventually, cruisers took to the streets of St. Charles County.

Sam Hardy was sitting in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck.

“We didn’t know him personally,” said Hardy, “but we feel like we do.”

Megan Lett added, “As a community, we all rally together.”

People who attended showed their support for the Schmitz family, in particular, and military families, in general.

Meredith Seithel said, “It is amazing. It makes me cry. It makes me really, really proud.”

Shelby Peterson said it was important to be there.

“Just to be patriotic.”

The military will be returning the remains of Lance Corporal Schmitz to Lambert Airport, Wednesday. The Patriot Guard Riders will escort his remains from there to the funeral home and onto Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial.