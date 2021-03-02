Webster Groves officer was 'fully justified' in fatal I-44 shooting

The May 5, 2020 encounter was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera, which prosecutors said was key to proving the officer fired back to save his own life

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A Webster Groves police officer who shot and killed a man on Interstate 44 last year will not face charges in the incident.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wrapped up its investigation Wednesday and concluded the officer’s use of lethal force against Qavon Webb was justified and likely saved his own life.

“The officer’s use of lethal force was fully justified,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “In fact, his use of force – and the protective gear that blocked a gunshot to his chest – saved his own life. We are thankful that the officer reacted quickly, and that his life was spared.”

The May 5, 2020 encounter was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera. Video showed the officer pull over to check on Webb, whose car was stopped in the left lane of I-44 in Webster Groves. The officer walked up to the driver’s side door with only a flashlight in his hands, the prosecuting attorney’s office said. As the officer walked up, Webb opened his door and “began shooting at the officer almost immediately.”

The officer was shot several times but was protected by his bulletproof vest. After Webb’s gun ran out of bullets, the video shows him physically attack the officer, who was on the ground. The officer pulled out his service weapon and shot at Webb 13 times, prosecutors said. Webb was hit four times, including a fatal shot in the chest.

Bell said the video evidence in this case was key to determining whether charges should be filed.

“Once again, video evidence was essential in establishing the facts in a use-of-force incident,” Bell said. “This demonstrates once again the tremendous public value in police dashboard and body cameras.”

The shooting was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and handed over to the prosecuting attorney’s office in late December. An independent unit in the prosecutor’s office reviewed the case.