St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe

ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck is closed, and its employees have no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst.

The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind.

"The restaurant will be closed indefinitely as we assess the damages, however, this looks to be a very long closure," Katie Gwaltney, the fundraiser organizer, said. "This is the busiest time of year in the industry and our staff just lost their livelihood."

They are asking for donations to help the staff, who are unexpectedly out of work, to help them pay bills, get groceries, and survive during the closure.

A GoFundMe was created Thursday to help the restaurant reopen their doors. To donate, click here.