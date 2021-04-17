x
Fire destroys 2 unoccupied homes in Alorton overnight

A neighbor heard explosions; no one was injured and the houses had no electricity connected

ALORTON, Ill. — An overnight fire destroyed two unoccupied homes on Converse Avenue in Alorton just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A neighbor who called emergency responders heard two explosions, according to Assistant Fire Chief Antonio Turner with the Alorton Fire Department. 

Turner said the houses had no power and arson is suspected. 

Firefighters from Alorton, Camp Jackson, Cahokia, Prairie Dupont, Brooklyn, Centreville and Prince Village responded to the four-alarm call.

No one was injured. The cause of the fires are under investigation.

