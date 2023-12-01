Metro East law enforcement agencies won't enforce assault weapon ban, leaders say

The legislation bans the sale, delivery, and purchase of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois.

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders with many law enforcement agencies in the Metro East were up in arms about the Protect Illinois Communities Act on Thursday.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing joined several other sheriff departments expressing disappointment in the new state law banning assault weapons, and the sale of high-capacity magazines.

That included St. Claire, Greene, Macoupin, and Madison counties who all put out statements defending the 2nd Amendment.

“We took an oath to uphold the constitution and there's no doubt this will head that way this will head that way to litigation in court,” Rohlfing said.

Rohlfing, who has more than two decades of experience, told 5 On Your Side his problem was with the lack of communication about weapons with legislators and the governor's office.

“There could be some common ground good idea, brought together, but we're never communicated with,” he added.

The sheriff argued that those at the top are “out of touch” with what was out happening in many areas across the state, particularly in rural areas where gun crime is not as rampant.

“When you're dealing with a population like Chicago compared to Monroe County of 34,000, that's a vast amount of people you're going to have more issues,” the sheriff said.



When asked how he would enforce the law he responded “If you want to abide by the law, and register by all means register them. By all means register them. It's not something we're going to proactively go out and look for at this time until it is litigated in court."

Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed during a press conference this week he was adamant about state police accountability.



"They will in fact do their job or they won't be in their job," the Governor said.

Current gun owners on the assault weapons list will be allowed to keep them, but must register them with the Illinois State Police.