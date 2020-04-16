SAUGET, Ill. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in the Metro East. A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from downtown St. Louis.
Thursday afternoon, a call went out for a fire in the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue in Sauget, Illinois. The address online shows it as a large warehouse.
The following department have responded to the scene to help put out the large flames:
- East St Louis with mutual aid
- Sauget FD
- Cahokia FD
- Camp Jackson FD
- Columbia FD
- Fairmont City FD
- Hollywood Heights FD
- Millstadt FD
- Prairie Du Pont FD
- St. Clair Special Emergency Services
- St. Louis Fire Department
- State Park FD
- Villa HIlls FD
- Madison County Tanker Task Force
5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.
