SAUGET, Ill. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in the Metro East. A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from downtown St. Louis.

Thursday afternoon, a call went out for a fire in the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue in Sauget, Illinois. The address online shows it as a large warehouse.

The following department have responded to the scene to help put out the large flames:

East St Louis with mutual aid

Sauget FD

Cahokia FD

Camp Jackson FD

Columbia FD

Fairmont City FD

Hollywood Heights FD

Millstadt FD

Prairie Du Pont FD

St. Clair Special Emergency Services

St. Louis Fire Department

State Park FD

Villa HIlls FD

Madison County Tanker Task Force

5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

