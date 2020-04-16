SAUGET, Ill. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in the Metro East. A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from downtown St. Louis.

Thursday afternoon, a call went out for a fire in the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue in Sauget, Illinois. The address online shows it as a large warehouse.

The following department have responded to the scene to help put out the large flames: 

  • East St Louis with mutual aid
  • Sauget FD
  • Cahokia FD
  • Camp Jackson FD
  • Columbia FD
  • Fairmont City FD
  • Hollywood Heights FD
  • Millstadt FD
  • Prairie Du Pont FD
  • St. Clair Special Emergency Services
  • St. Louis Fire Department
  • State Park FD
  • Villa HIlls FD
  • Madison County Tanker Task Force

5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

