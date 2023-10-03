Crews respond after fire at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium Tuesday night

Illini-Alert recommended for the public to avoid the area.

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Crews responded to a fire at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium Tuesday night in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

According to a Twitter post from Illini-Alert with the university police department, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the fire at the stadium located at 1402 South 1st Street in Champaign-Urbana had been extinguished. However, fire crews remain on the scene.

They recommended that the public avoid the area.

There was no further information regarding the cause of the fire, possible injuries or an ongoing investigation.