Illinois

Crews respond after fire at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium Tuesday night

Illini-Alert recommended for the public to avoid the area.
Credit: WAND
Reported fire at Memorial Stadium.

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Crews responded to a fire at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium Tuesday night in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. 

According to a Twitter post from Illini-Alert with the university police department, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the fire at the stadium located at 1402 South 1st Street in Champaign-Urbana had been extinguished. However, fire crews remain on the scene.

They recommended that the public avoid the area. 

There was no further information regarding the cause of the fire, possible injuries or an ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Credit: WAND
Memorial Stadium fire scene.
Credit: WAND
Memorial Stadium fire scene.
Credit: WAND
Fire crews on the scene.

   

