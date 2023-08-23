Inmate dies at St. Louis Justice Center; more reports of violence

The 32-year-old died after city officials say he suffered a medical emergency. It happened days before violence erupted, injuring a correctional officer.

ST. LOUIS — An inmate at the St. Louis Justice Center died in custody Sunday night after city officials say he suffered a medical emergency.

"The Division of Corrections is investigating an incident involving the death of a [inmate] on Sunday, August 20, 2023, who experienced a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital where the [inmate] was pronounced deceased. The [inmate] has been at the City Justice Center (CJC) since June 20, 2023. The investigation is ongoing,” Monte Chambers, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Safety, said.

It happened two days before Tuesday's violent attack that left a corrections officer injured. Now, the Detention Facilities Oversight Board is looking into more allegations of jail violence. There are reports of another violent episode that played out on Wednesday, as a result of Tuesday’s incident.

“I don't like what I hear and what I see going on at that jail,” Sheriff Vernon Betts spoke candidly after learning [inmate] Carlton Bernard died Sunday night. "That's a human being, son, father, [and] child. We should be concerned about anybody that's dying at the jail and I'm wondering why? That's the big [thing]. Why would anyone have to die inside a jail if medical folks are supposed to there, guards there who are watching, cameras on the folks."

On Tuesday, two inmates held a 73-year-old corrections officer hostage, attacking him over the food they were being served. Now the jail oversight board is looking into a claim some 30 inmates were moved to another section of the jail following that incident and started causing problems.

"Are you familiar with this?” 5 On Your Side asked Betts.

“Yes, I am. I was there … They were beating on the cell doors and hollering and all that kind of stuff. They broke out one of my pods... one of the windows … the major complaint was they had been over there all yesterday and all night and they hadn't been fed. They were hooping and hollering about having not had anything to eat. A couple of them were complaining about having some blood splashed on them and they still had on those clothes,” Betts said.

Criminal defense attorney Jay Kanzler said he regularly hears complaints from inmates.

"Imagine if you were locked in your bathroom 23 hours a day with another human being. What would you do, how would you feel, how quickly would you be triggered into an argument and do something maybe you wouldn't normally do if you were treated humanely along the way … the idea of pretrial detention is not about punishment. It's not about punishing people about something they maybe did,” he said.

On Wednesday, a city spokesperson said they were unaware of any incidents that happened at the jail. But, the sheriff said processing criminal suspects into court was delayed because of the incident.