Seventh arrest made in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Pagedale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A seventh arrest has been made in connection with the July 7 shooting death of a Ballwin teen.

Demetrius Smother, 20, was charged last month with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 19-year-old Jaylin Johnson. He was arrested on Tuesday and being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $2 million bond.

The Pagedale Police Department said six other people have been arrested in connection to Johnson's death; two were minors and remain at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

Major Case Squad detectives determined that Johnson had met the group in downtown St. Louis and they all later took the same MetroLink train. The group exited with Johnson at the St. Charles Rock Road station in Pagedale.

His body was later discovered on a curb a short walk from the station. His cell phone and gun were stolen and his pockets were turned inside out.

Strother is the fourth adult to be charged in the case.