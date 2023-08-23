x
Crime

Seventh arrest made in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Pagedale

Demetrius Smother, 20, was charged last month in connection with the fatal shooting of Jaylin Johnson. He was arrested Tuesday.
Credit: Major Case Squad
Jaylin Johnson, 19, of St. Louis County was found dead Friday on St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A seventh arrest has been made in connection with the July 7 shooting death of a Ballwin teen

Demetrius Smother, 20, was charged last month with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 19-year-old Jaylin Johnson. He was arrested on Tuesday and being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $2 million bond.

The Pagedale Police Department said six other people have been arrested in connection to Johnson's death; two were minors and remain at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

Major Case Squad detectives determined that Johnson had met the group in downtown St. Louis and they all later took the same MetroLink train. The group exited with Johnson at the St. Charles Rock Road station in Pagedale.

His body was later discovered on a curb a short walk from the station. His cell phone and gun were stolen and his pockets were turned inside out.

Credit: Family of Jaylin Johnson
Jaylin Johnson

Strother is the fourth adult to be charged in the case.

Prosecutors previously charged Kenneth Hall, 29; Darnesha Thomas-Perry, 18; and Steven Marion, 32, with one count each of first-degree robbery and second-degree murder.

