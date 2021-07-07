2 people killed in series of crashes on I-270 in Kirkwood Wednesday morning

All southbound lanes are closed while police and emergency crews continue to respond to the series of crashes that left two people dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed Wednesday morning after a series of crashes left two people dead overnight.

It all happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Big Bend Road in Kirkwood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol described the incident as a multi-crash scene, meaning one crash triggered another crash that led to another one.

Two people were killed. Their identities have not been released.

As of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved. One red car at the scene appeared to be totaled with extensive damage. Two tractor-trailers also were stopped on the interstate near the scene. And while investigating overnight, 5 On Your Side saw police walking the nearby hillside, searching a grassy area with flashlights and a K-9 unit.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes and also caused a couple northbound lanes to close overnight while emergency responders worked the scene. Southbound I-270 remains closed as of 5:45 a.m. and all northbound lanes have reopened.