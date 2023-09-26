Long-awaited demolition of Florissant shopping mall beings Tuesday

The north County shopping center is being torn down nearly 50 years to the day it opened in 1973.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A once-popular north St. Louis County landmark is coming down Tuesday morning.

Jamestown Mall, has been sitting empty now for nearly a decade along Jamestown Road and Highway 67.

Several St. Louis County and state leaders will be coming together at the old Jamestown Mall to mark the start of the demolition Tuesday.

The tear down begins at 10 a.m., after remarks from public officials, who've been working on this for years now.

The shopping center will be razed, nearly 50 years to the day it opened, back in 1973. Jamestown Mall officially shut its doors in 2014 and has been falling apart ever since.

Then, two fires caused significant damage to the building in 2023.

The old mall sits in St. Louis County councilwoman Shalonda Webb's district. She said it was after those fires that she knew the mall had to go.

"The last time I came here, I said, I'm not coming back here until it's time to tear down because it was a fire, and we cannot risk a firefighter, their lives or any other community members lives, with this hazard here. It's well overdue, way overdue and I'm so glad that we're standing together to see it come to fruition," Webb said.

Demolition is expected to take several months and should be completed by early summer 2024.

Webb has been one of the many advocating to tear down the abandoned mall and she's describing it as a 'clean slate.'

"It definitely has already impacted our community in a negative way. It's drawn on our potential, it's taken away some of our hope, but I'm here to share with our community, don't stop hoping. We want to be accountable in our community to bring the best and we want to be resilient," she said.

The million-dollar question is what's next for the 145-acre property.

Webb said that hasn't been decided yet, but the possibilities are endless.

"We need to create new memories for new families and new youth. A lot of youth said they spend lots of time here. We have nothing in this town for North County, for our youth, and so we're hoping that we can bring in enticed developers that will want to come and help bring this to a multi-use facility to leverage all types of commodities and to leverage all types of activities and facilities and amenities for our community," she said.

St. Louis County is spending $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the demolition. The state of Missouri provided another $6 million to aid in demolition.