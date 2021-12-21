Child struck and killed by school bus in Jefferson County

The crash happened at Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor Drive in Plattin Township around 3:20 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A child was struck and killed by a school bus in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

The crash happened at Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor Drive in Plattin Township around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Plattin Township is about six miles south of Festus.

That intersection is in the Jefferson R-VII School District. It was not immediately known where the bus operated.