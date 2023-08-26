Portions of Jersey County under boil order due to minor flooding at Jerseyville water treatment plant

Illinois American Water advised residents that any water for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full rolling boil for five minutes.

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — Portions of Jersey County, Illinois, are under a boil order Saturday due to minor flooding at the Jerseyville water treatment plant.

A boil order was issued to customers in the Jerseyville District operations by the Alton District of Illinois American Water due to the flooding. Illinois American Water says the flooding has since been resolved.

Affected areas include the City of Jerseyville, Nutwood and the Village of Feldon.

Illinois American Water advised residents that any water for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full rolling boil for five minutes. The water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses, Illinois American Water said.

Residents should receive a notification if any additional information becomes available, conditions change or when normal water use may resume. Once tests confirm the water meets all regulated quality standards, customers will be made aware, according to Illinois American Water.

Click here to stay up-to-date regarding the boil order alert from Illinois American Water.

Attention: Boil Order in affect for all of Jerseyville, Jerseyville County, and Nutwood. You should have received a... Posted by Jersey County Health Department on Saturday, August 26, 2023