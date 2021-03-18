Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards files resignation effective March 31

Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said the move is a "normal" part of transitioning to a new administration, saying Edwards expects the next mayor will want a new director

ST. LOUIS — Jimmie Edwards has filed his resignation from his position as Public Safety Director for the City of St. Louis.

Edwards, a former judge who was hired as public safety director in November of 2017, will resign effective March 31.

Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said the move is a "normal" part of transitioning to a new administration saying Edwards expects the next mayor will want a new director. Both candidates for mayor told 5 On Your Side's Rhyan Henson that Edwards was not going to be part of their plans for public safety in St. Louis.

The director of public safety oversees police, firefighters and corrections departments.

Krewson's office released the following statement in response to the resignation.

“I have been so honored to have Judge Jimmie Edwards as part of my Administration over the past four years. As Public Safety Director, he led our largest departments with his constant professionalism, intellect, and vast legal experience. I am grateful for his service to the people of the City of St. Louis and thankful for his wise counsel and partnership during my time as Mayor. I know Judge Edwards will continue to be successful as he embarks on the next chapter of his professional career.”

Krewson is not running for reelection, and her term ends in mid-April.

St. Louis will elect a new mayor on April 6. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer advanced out of the primary and will face off in the general election.

Edwards took over as public safety director on Nov. 6, 2017. He was paid more than $200K a year, which made him the second-highest-paid city employee on staff, second only to the airport director.