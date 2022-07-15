Jury selection starts: Trial of man charged with killing retired St. Louis police Capt. Dorn

26-year-old Stephan Cannon is charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of armed criminal action, robbery, burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a weapon.

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, jury selection began for the trial of a man accused of killing former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Captain David Dorn during unrest in the summer of 2020, following George Floyd’s killing.

The retired St. Louis Police Capt. was shot and killed June 2, 2020 as he tried to stop looters from destroying a pawn shop downtown during the unrest.

26-year-old Stephan Cannon is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, robbery, burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police said Cannon can be seen on surveillance cameras firing a gun at Dorn.

Dorn served with the St. Louis police department for almost 40 years, then worked nearly six years as the chief of the Moline Acres.

He was working as a security guard at the pawn shop where he was shot in June 2020.

The jury selection began at 9 a.m. Friday.

Media won't have cameras in the courtroom as they're not allowed during the trial, but 5 on Your Side will have a reporter in court each day.

We checked in with the Dorn Family who said, "We are patiently waiting for justice for our dad. We will be at the trial every day."

After his death, Dorn was recognized on a national level, posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Award, given to Americans who risk their lives to help others.

A stretch of Interstate 70 is now known as the "David Dorn Memorial Highway."

A portion of St. Charles Rock Road is also named in honor of Dorn.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department also remembered him in a ceremony following his death.