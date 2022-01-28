Trial date set for accused killer of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn

Dorn was fatally shot during George Floyd protests after responding to a burglar alarm at a pawn shop where he worked as a security guard

ST. LOUIS — A trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn as he tried to stop looters from destroying a pawn shop in downtown during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Stephan Cannon, 25, is scheduled to go to trial July 18 before Judge Theresa Counts Burke.

He is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, robbery, burglary, stealing, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police say Cannon can be seen on surveillance cameras firing a gun at Dorn June 2, 2020, shortly before Dorn collapsed at Lee’s Pawn Shop and Jewelry. Dorn was responding to a burglar alarm at the store, where he served as a security guard.

A second suspect, Mark Jackson, 22, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of robbery, stealing, and armed criminal action.

His trial is scheduled for April 4 before Burke.