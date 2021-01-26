Katie's Pizza and Pasta expanding frozen pizza business

Katie's began making and selling frozen pizzas during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to operate through restrictions and keep their entire staff employed

ST. LOUIS — Katie's Pizza & Pasta is expanding their new frozen pizza venture in a big way.

The restaurant announced Monday they will be expanding their frozen business by revamping chef Katie Collier's old Vero Pasto space to build the new "Katie's Frozen Headquarters".

The restaurant said this expansion will help them keep up with growing frozen needs for Dierbergs Markets, curbside pickup and nationwide shipping.

Construction on the new frozen headquarters is expected to begin in February and last a few months. During construction, Katie's said they will pause website sales across the country, and will only be able to produce enough frozen pizza for Dierbergs stores.

The last day to order a frozen pizza to be shipped will be Monday, Feb. 1, until the new headquarters is open.

“As difficult and heartbreaking as this year has been for our world and industry, we are grateful for all we have learned, how much we have grown, and hopeful that 2021 will be better for all,” said Katie Collier, co-owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “Thank you again for all of your support and a very special thank you to our team! I’ll never be able to express how impressive they are and how much I love them. This expansion is really about you and them. Thank you!”

