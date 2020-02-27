ST. LOUIS — While Saint Louis Public School students are out of school during spring break, they can still have access to free meals.

Children ages 18 and younger can eat a free lunch and a snack each day from March 16-20, according to the school district's spokesperson. Adults ages 19 and older may also eat for a cost of $1 per meal.

The program will take place at Peabody Elementary School, located at 1224 S. 14th Street. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and the snack will be served at 4 p.m.

It is open to all St. Louis residents, while supplies last, the district said.

