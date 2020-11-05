Kirkwood officer suffers smoke inhalation, resident has minor injuries after apartment fire

Officials did not say what may have caused the fire

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood police officer and another person suffered minor injuries in an overnight apartment fire.

The fire happened late Sunday night on the 500 block of Wooddell Court. Firefighters called for the evacuation of several apartments.

An officer experienced minor smoke inhalation, officials at the scene said. A man inside an apartment also had minor injuries. No other information on the victims was given.

Officials did not say what may have caused the fire.

