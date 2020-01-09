Kirkwood School Board approves investigation into allegations of sexual abuse after several alumni came forward

The investigation is estimated to be completed with a final report by the end of December

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School Board has approved an investigation of "school culture and climate-related to the reporting and handling of allegations for sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior"

This comes after allegations brought forward on the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page and reports received by the district’s human resources department.

According to a spokesperson for the Kirkwood School District, a request for proposals (RFP) was posted on July 14 to seek an outside organization to conduct an independent assessment and investigation of school culture and climate-related to the reporting and handling of allegations for sexual abuse, misconduct, and inappropriate behavior. Six proposals were received with three meeting the qualifications of the RFP.

On Aug. 31, the Kirkwood School Board of Education approved the recommendation of Encompass Resolution, based out of Kansas City, Missouri. The estimated cost of the independent assessment is $75,000. The investigation is estimated to be completed with a final report by the end of December.

“At Kirkwood Schools, the safety of our students is our highest priority. We are committed to this independent process. Encompass Resolution has a proven track record in these types of investigations. They will be working with the Kirkwood School Community and are familiar with trauma-informed interview approaches. They have years of experience in conducting relevant investigations in public school districts,” said Dr. David Ulrich, superintendent of schools.

According to a spokesperson for the Kirkwood School District, the goals for the independent assessment project include: to identify and investigate whether there have been previously unreported incidents or failures to take prompt and appropriate action in response to complaints, whether students, staff, and parents have confidence in reporting and know to whom and how they may do so; whether there has been appropriate follow-through in terms of consequences and supports when complaints are substantiated, and then, equally important, to identify, conduct training on, and help implement strategies to promote a positive school climate and culture.