Funeral services held for former 5 On Your Side anchor Dick Ford

ST. LOUIS — Funeral services were held Wednesday for longtime St. Louis television anchor Dick Ford.

Family and friends gathered for a funeral mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in University City.

Ford was remembered as a straight shooter who cared about delivering no-frills news to local viewers for decades.

Ford worked at 5 On Your Side for 23 years from the late 60's to the early 90's before moving on to KTVI.

Ford started at KSDK as a reporter and later co-anchored a highly-rated late news show with Karen Foss.