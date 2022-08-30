Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies

Ford was a part of the KSDK news team from 1969 to 1992.

ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis news anchor Dick Ford has died at the age of 88.

Ford’s journalism career began in 1951 in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He worked for KMOX-TV in 1965 and then started working at KSD-TV in 1969.

He was a part of the very successful “Newsbeat” program with John Auble and told 5 On Your Side’s Kay Quinn last December:

"I'm 88 years old now. I've been retired for 16 years and people still when I run into people, they still want to talk about the Newsbeat program, the magazine program I did with the late John Auble. It went off the air in 1982, but people still talk to me about it and it rang a bell and the program was enormously successful."

He went on to anchor local newscasts at 5, 6 and 10, teaming with Karen Foss, Deanne Lane, Mike Bush and Bob Richards to ratings success. At one time, KSDK-TV’s newscasts had the highest local ratings in the country.

Dick Ford left KSDK in 1992 and spent the rest of his career anchoring the news at KTVI.