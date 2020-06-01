LADUE, Mo. — A locally owned market announced it’ll close after being in business for over 90 years.

Co-owner of Ladue Market, Betty Whiteman, told 5 On Your Side she’s sad the grocery store will be closing. It opened back in 1928.

On New Year’s Day, it shared the following message on its Facebook,

‘So sorry to say, but Ladue Market is going out of business. Come in and save ten percent on everything this week except fresh meat. Sale starts Thursday 1/2/2020’

Whiteman said the store will close once it sells out of items. Whiteman said she believes it will be at least another month before everything is gone.

Many people shared their memories of the market on the Facebook post.

‘I pleasantly remember my mom having me walk over there to buy random ingredients. Being known by name and charging everything to our house account. Best wishes for the future. And thanks for the memories,’ Ted Morgan wrote on the post.

At one point, the market employed 15 people and now there are less than six, all of which are family members.

It is located at 9155 Clayton Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63124

