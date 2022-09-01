Ladue Middle School bus driver injured in crash Thursday, no students injured

A spokeswoman with the Ladue School District said one student was on the bus, but the student was not injured and was later picked up by a parent.

OLIVETTE, Mo. — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus crash in Olivette Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a Ladue School District bus and happened at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Dielman Road. A spokeswoman with the Ladue School District said one student was on the bus, but the student was not injured and was later picked up by a parent.

Video from the scene showed the school bus crashed into a light pole that then fell onto Olive Boulevard.

According to the district spokeswoman, the other school buses are running behind schedule because the bus is out of commission and because of heavy traffic due to the crash.

MoDOT said temporary stop signs will be used until the traffic light can be replaced.