What to do in the Lou for Labor Day weekend

Check out where all the Labor Day weekend events are happening in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Festivals, parades, baseball and more are all happening this Labor Day weekend in the St. Louis area.

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast making it a great holiday weekend to spend outside and around St. Louis.

Here are some events happening this weekend:

Alton Jazz & Wine Festival

A celebration of blues, brews and booze will take place at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater for live music, drinks and local food!

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater (1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois)

Admission: Varies. Lawn seats $5, 2 seat tables $40 and 4 seat tables $80

Find more information and where to buy tickets here.

Applefest - Eckert's Farm

Enjoy wagon rides, live entertainment, apple picking and more at Eckert's Belleville Farm. There will also be children's activities and food available to purchase.

When: Saturday through Monday (Sept. 3 through Sept. 5) from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Where: Eckert's Belleville Farm (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL)

Admission: Varies

Find ticket prices and more information on their website.

Bar K weekend

Three events will be happening at Bar K this weekend including live music, dog yoga and a basset hound and beagle breed meet-up, all including your dog. Live music will take place on Saturday while DOGA (dog yoga) and the meet-up will take place on Sunday. Please follow the dog entry requirements listed on the Bar K website before taking your pet to the location.

When: Saturday (Sept. 3) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (Sept. 4), DOGA from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet-up from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bar K St. Louis (4565 McRee Avenue)

Admission: Varies (please see website for cost per event)

Find information about each event, pricing and dog entry requirements here.

Belleville Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Join Belleville, Illinois, in celebrating their annual Labor Day picnic in Hough Park and parade through downtown.

When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Belleville and Hough Park

Admission: Free

Find more information here.

Granite City Labor Day Parade

Celebrate Labor Day in Granite City, Illinois, with the city's annual parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Granite City, the parade ends in Wilson Park

Admission: Free

Find more information here.

Grant's Farm

Enjoy live music, fireworks and food at Grant's Farm this Labor Day weekend!

When: Friday (Sept. 2), Saturday (Sept. 3) and Sunday (Sept. 4)

Where: Grant's Farm

Admission: Varies

Find admission prices and more information here.

Missouri Botanical Garden Japanese Festival

Celebrate the history, culture and people of Japan with the Japanese Festival this weekend. It will be held at the Missouri Botanical Garden with music, art, martial arts and a candlelight walk.

When: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden

Admission: $16 for adults and $5 for children.

Find out more information here.

Paint Louis 2022

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Paint Louis this weekend where more than 400 artists from around the country will be showcasing their art on a 20 feet tall, two-mile-long wall.

When: Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Where: Graffiti Wall (Chouteau Avenue and South Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard)

Admission: Free

Find more information here.

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

"Pirate Quest for the Sunken Treasure" opens up this weekend at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. Experience an exciting treasure hunt where guests will take a self-guided tour through a themed wonderland of pirate ship scenes and treasure caves. Follow clues, treasure hints, animal facts and pirate jokes to reach the end of the quest and get a reward.

When: Beginning Sept. 2 and continues through Oct. 31

Where: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

Admission: Varies

See the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station's website for ticket pricing and information regarding "Pirate Quest for the Sunken Treasure."

St. Louis Cardinals

Looking to spend the weekend at the ballpark? Spend it with the St. Louis Cardinals as they face the Chicago Cubs this weekend.

When: Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1:15 p.m.

Where: Busch Stadium

Admission: Varies

Find tickets and information here.

St. Louis Labor Day Parade

The St. Louis Labor Council Labor Day Parade will be held for the first time in two years on Monday, Sept. 5. The group will be walking through downtown starting at 9 a.m.

When: Monday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

Where: The parade will start at Olive Boulevard and 15th Street. It will walk east on Olive Boulevard to Tucker Boulevard, south on Tucker Boulevard to Market Street and west on Market to 15th Street.

Admission: Free

Find more information here.

St. Louis Water Lantern Festival

Decorate your own lantern with messages, art or whatever your heart desires, and watch as it drifts on the water to create a memorable night. There will be food, vendors and music at the event.

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Creve Coeur Memorial Lake (13725 Marine Ave)

Admission: Varies

Find out more information on their website.

St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games

Enjoy music, food trucks, art and local businesses at the 7th annual St. Louis World's Fare. There will also be a kid's zone and a historic experience, looking back at the 1904 World's Fair.

When: Friday (Sept. 2) from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 3) and Sunday (Sept. 4) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m

Where: Upper Muny Lot (Old Lou Fest location)

Admission: Free (VIP upgrades also available)

Visit the St. Louis World's Fare website for more information.

St. Nicholas Greek Festival

Come join St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church for their 105th annual Greek Festival. Enjoy authentic greek food, live music, vendors and dance performances this weekend.

When: Friday (Sept. 2) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 3) and Sunday (Sept. 4) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday (Sept. 5) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Avenue)

Admission: Free

Find more information about the event on their website.

Up-Down STL

Join Up-Down STL for family hours on Sunday, Sept. 4. They will open their doors to those under 21 to play arcade games and enjoy pizza and drinks. All minors must be accompanied by someone over 21.

When: Sunday, Sept. 4 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Up-Down STL (405 N Euclid)

Admission: Free (Games are 25 cents or one token per play)

Find more information about Up-Down on its Facebook.