Third Lake St. Louis officer returns home after serious crash on I-70 in March

Officer Livingston and four other officers were involved in a crash on March 29 on eastbound I-70 at Interstate 270. The officers suffered injuries and three patrol cars were damaged after being hit by a car that failed to move over for the police vehicles, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The man police said was driving that car, 31-year-old Matthew Jones, was charged with five counts of DWI resulting in serious injury of law enforcement personnel, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

The crash report from MSHP said the three patrol cars had their emergency lights activated when the suspect crashed into the back of one of the cars, causing it to spin and hit the other patrol cars and two officers who were outside of them.

Three Lake St. Louis officers, Nathan Livingston, Kyle Case, Benjamin Fischer and his K-9 officer Bach, were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officer Fischer and his K-9 were reunited days after the accident and are home recovering.

Officer Livingston returned home over the weekend, a month after the crash happened, according to the department's Facebook post.

Two St. Charles County officers were also injured in the crash. In a Facebook post in late March, the department said the St. Charles County officers suffered minor injuries and were released from the hospital.